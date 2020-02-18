Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Wolf Furniture's parent company explores selling, bankruptcy, report says
York Dispatch
Published 9:07 a.m. ET Feb. 18, 2020 | Updated 9:24 a.m. ET Feb. 18, 2020
Michigan-based furniture retailer Art Van Furniture, which purchased Wolf Furniture in 2017, is considering the possibility of filing for bankruptcy or selling the company, according to the Detroit News.
Art Van operates 190 stores in nine states operating under brands including Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Art Van Flooring, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress, Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture.
Wolf Furniture has two stores in York County, including one in Springettsbury Township and another in Hanover.
To read the complete Detroit News story, click here.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments