Buy Photo Wolf Furniture is airing a 30-second ad spot on television to let people know they are not related to Gov. Tom Wolf, whose family founded the Wolf cabinet-making business. Tuesday, March 15, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Michigan-based furniture retailer Art Van Furniture, which purchased Wolf Furniture in 2017, is considering the possibility of filing for bankruptcy or selling the company, according to the Detroit News.

Art Van operates 190 stores in nine states operating under brands including Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Art Van Flooring, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress, Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture.

Wolf Furniture has two stores in York County, including one in Springettsbury Township and another in Hanover.

