Buy Photo York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff during the swearing in of York City Fire & Rescue fire officers Capt. Adam Smith, who will serve as Assistant Chief, and Capt. Kevin Pflaum, both assigned to B Platoon, at City Hall in York City, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City Council on Tuesday granted fire chief Chad Deardorff another year to move into the city.

The council voted unanimously to offer the chief a second residency requirement waiver, just days from before a previous one expired.

"This resolution was introduced because we recognize the impeccable work you do, Chief Deardorff," said Councilwoman Edquina Washington, a member of the committee overseeing the city's fire department. "We know that you've given so much to our city. We didn't want to just not do anything."

More: One fire chief for the price of two? It could happen in York City

Per city policy, all department heads must live in the city.

The vote, which was not initially on Tuesday's agenda, followed appeals from Deardorff's wife and Mayor Michael Helfrich, who stated that leaving his West Manchester Township home would "uproot" his family.

Leading up to the meeting, the chances of the chief garnering a second residency requirement waiver seemed slim. Several council members refused to comment on his chances of being granted a waiver.

The only member willing to comment, York City Council President Henry Nixon, had hinted that he would vote against the resolution after accusing Helfrich of lacking transparency, as he knew Deardorff would not live in the city as early as September 2019.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/02/18/surprise-vote-york-city-council-grants-fire-chief-another-year-move-into-city/4800886002/