A Dillsburg couple who were quarantined in Japan because of coronavirus are now back in the United States, WGAL-TV reported.

Bill Smedley on Monday said he and his wife are at Lackland Air Force base in Texas.

Smedley says they are in a secure, fenced, guarded apartment for another 14-day quarantine in addition to one previously.

