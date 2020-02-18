Sara Alley, 63, went missing Sept. 2, 2019, according to Springettsbury Twp. Police. Her body was found Dec. 2, 2019, not far from a motel where she was known to stay. (Photo: Submitted)

The York County Coroner's Office has learned the name of a woman whose body was found in Springettsbury Township in December.

Sara Alley, 63, was last known to be living in the East York area, according to Coroner Pam Gay.

While Alley had no designated fixed address, she had reportedly been living off and on at one or more locations in the area, Gay said.

Alley's partially decomposed body was found at 12:52 p.m. Dec. 2 along East Market Street in the township.

Gay said it's not known for sure how long Alley had been dead before her body was found.

"Definitely at least a few weeks, maybe even a month or two," the coroner said.

Autopsy results are pending, she said, and could take a couple more months.

Springettsbury Township Police are still investigating, according to Detective Chad Moyer.

Alley went missing Sept. 1 and was reported missing Sept. 5, he said.

Moyer confirmed Alley's body was found outside in the 3800 block of East Market Street.

She was last seen at the Chateau Motel, in the 3900 block of of East Market Street, according to police, who said she had health issues.

Anyone with information about Alley's last days is asked to call Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525 and ask for Detective Chad Moyer. Tipsters can remain anonymous, he said.

