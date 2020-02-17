Country singer Kane Brown will join the grandstand lineup at the York State Fair. (Photo: Associated Press)

Country singer Kane Brown will join the grandstand lineup at the York State Fair.

He will perform at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29.

“My fans got me to where I am today,” Brown said in a news release Saturday. “When I take the time to comment back in 10 seconds, they always get excited, and it just makes me feel happy too. It makes me feel like I’m giving them something for where I’m at today."

In October 2017, Brown, 26, became the first artist to have simultaneous No. 1 songs on all five main Billboard country charts. His list of awards includes Male Video of the Year from CMT last year for "Lose It" and three American Music Awards in 2018 for favorite country male artist, favorite country song and favorite country album.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Prices range from $50 to $75, which includes the admission to the fair. Tickets also are available by phone at 717-848-2596, or online at www.yorkstatefair.org.

