Five firefighters who suffered injuries battling a three-alarm fire in Red Lion Sunday morning are home and recovering, officials said Monday.

More than 80 firefighters were dispatched to the fire, which started around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Hilltop Apartments, 125 Henrietta St. Crews from 18 different departments didn't finish up until about 6 a.m. Sunday, York County 911 said.

The fire originated in the apartment's basement storage room, where crews quickly extinguished the flames. However, they soon realized the blaze had spread to the floors above, said York County spokesman Mark Walters in a news release.

"At about the same time the crew made entry, an explosion of super-heated gases and fire accrued," the release states.

One firefighter suffered burns that will require additional medical treatment, officials said.

All residents from the 18 apartment units were evacuated and are receiving assistance from South Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross. Every tenant was affected by the blaze, the release states.

The apartment complex was originally constructed as a school, leaving "many void areas" when the building was converted to apartments later. The conversion allowed the fire to travel from floor to floor, making it difficult to stop the fire, Walters said.

The blaze is under investigation by the state police fire marshal.

A cause and damage estimates are still undetermined.

