Rep. Grove to host concealed carry seminar in March
State Rep. Seth Grove will hold a concealed carry seminar next month to inform residents about their Second Amendment rights and the state's firearm laws.
The Dover Township Republican's seminar will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on March 14 at the West Manchester Farmers and Sportsmans’ Association, located at 4900 Pine Hill Road in Dover Township.
Space for the event is limited. Those interested in attending should RSVP by calling Grove's district office at 717-767-3947 or by registering at www.repgrove.com.
