A damaged unit at Hilltop Apartments in Red Lion, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, after it was damaged by a fire which started just before midnight on Saturday.

Crews were at the scene of an overnight three-alarm fire in Red Lion for over six hours, according to York County 911.

Firefighters were first dispatched to reports of a fire at 11:45 p.m. Saturday at Hilltop Apartments, located in the 100 block of Henrietta Street.

Aaron Kohler stands in a friend's home at Hilltop Apartments in Red Lion, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, after it was damaged by a fire which started just before midnight on Saturday.

Crews didn't finish up until around 6 a.m. Sunday, York County 911 said.

Dispatchers were unable to say if there were any injuries.

Damage near a stairway at Hilltop Apartments in Red Lion, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, after it was damaged by a fire which started just before midnight on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

