Crews were at the scene of an overnight three-alarm fire in Red Lion for over six hours, according to York County 911.

Firefighters were first dispatched to reports of a fire at 11:45 p.m. Saturday at Hilltop Apartments, located in the 100 block of Henrietta Street.

Crews didn't finish up until around 6 a.m. Sunday, York County 911 said.

Dispatchers were unable to say if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

