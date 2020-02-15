Buy Photo Traffic moves southbound through construction areas on North George Street Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Recent work on water mains in York City has created a traffic nightmare downtown, causing lane closures on North George and Wast Market streets that are sending motorists on detours or stopping them in their tracks.

And there's still a week to go.

The York Water Co. has been replacing the city's entire main water line since July 2019. But more recent work at Continental Square has left intersections from Pershing Avenue to George Street congested.

"Every block needs to get done by spring," Chaz Green, director of the city's public works department, said, adding baseball season and a repaving project on the entirety of North George Street are approaching.

The work is common for the utility company, as it replaces around 50,000 feet of water main line annually. Aside from George Street, replacement work also is being done on Beaver Street.

Buy Photo Traffic navigates construction areas on North George Street at the Philadelphia Street intersection Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

JT Hand, chief operating officer at York Water Co., said the 100-year old water main line "has served its purpose, and it's time to replace it before it fails."

The new water line at North George Street will be in place by the end of next week, easing the West Market Street traffic, Hand said.

But transferring services to the new water line will begin promptly afterward, work that will likely begin at North George Street and Arch Street, affecting traffic in that area.

The work should be done by mid-April, according to York Water Co.

