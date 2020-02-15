LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the full obituaries  and leave condolences for the families.

Angel, Angie

Bailey, Helen

Bausher, Richard

Bingaman, Fred

Chick, Ruth

Conner, Jack

Delbaugh, Marie

Dohm, Claudia

Everhart, Robert

Eyster, George

Geesey, Jean

Gotwalt, Gloria

Heidlebaugh, Glen

Hershey, Verna

Hummel, Louise

Inners, Philip

Kirkland, Kerry

Knaub, Kathryn

McLaughlin, Betty

Millar, Lorena

Miller, David

Moffitt, Paul

Morrison, Tammy

Porter, Burrill

Reever, Eugene

Reilly, C.

Reinhold, Edwin

Rosputinski, Raymond

Sharnetzka, Connie

Sheffer, Darlene

Slywczuk, Michael

Smeltzer, Clair

Snyder, Jacqueline

Steinfelt, Elizabeth

Warner, A.

Weidler, Dennis

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/02/15/local-obituaries-saturday-feb-15/4770445002/