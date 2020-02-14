Buy Photo Rutter's opened its new store in Hellam, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. The new store, located behind the original store at 700 West Market Street, is 7,900 square feet and features more fuel pumps, a quick service restaurant, beer and wine and seating for up to 30 patrons inside the store. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Rutter’s said Thursday at least 70 Pennsylvania locations may have been affected by a recent data breach, and more than half of those are in York County.

The company said in a statement on its website it recently received a report from a third-party suggesting there may have been unauthorized access to data from payment cards that were used at some locations.

Most customers who were impacted by the breach shopped at Rutter’s from Oct. 1, 2018, through May 29, 2019, although there was a case as far back as Aug. 30, 2018, the release said.

For a complete list of the York County locations affected by the data breach, click here.

On Jan. 14, Rutter’s said it received evidence “an unauthorized actor may have accessed payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale devices at some fuel pumps and inside some of our convenience stores through malware installed on the payment processing systems.”

Rutter’s said the breach may have compromised credit cardholders' names, card numbers, expiration dates and internal verification codes. For those using chip-enabled credit cards, only card numbers and expiration dates were vulnerable..

Payment card transactions at car washes, ATMs, and lottery machines were not involved in the data breach, the release said..

The company does not believe any other customer information is susceptible and said the data breach is not a result of skimmers on fuel pumps.

According to Rutter’s, the malware has been removed and “enhanced security measures” have been implemented.

Anyone with additional questions can call 888-271-9728 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m.and 9 p.m.

