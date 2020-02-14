Need a job? Lowe's holding hiring events in York County
Lowe's will hold walk-in hiring events this month in York and surrounding counties, offering interviews and potential on-the-spot job offers.
All locations in York, Harrisburg, Lancaster and Lebanon counties are holding events from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, as the company anticipates hiring more than 53,000 associates nationwide this spring, according to a Friday news release.
Full-time, part-time and seasonal positions are available. Those positions include garden associates, department supervisors, cashiers and customer service associates, the release states.
Additional details can be found on the Lowe's website.
