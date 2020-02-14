A crash at the intersection of Route 30 and North Susquehanna Trail is slowing down traffic. No one was injured. (Photo: PA511)

A multi-car crash at the intersection of Route 30 and North Susquehanna Trail Friday left all westbound lanes closed for nearly two hours.

The crash, involving at least six cars, was reported at 3:43 p.m. Friday, according to York County 911. Northern York County Police and fire officials were at the scene, reporting that there were no injuries.

A firetruck blocking all lanes of westbound traffic had vehicles diverted onto Susquehanna Trail. All of the vehicles were removed, and fire officials were no longer at the scene as of 5:30 p.m.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/02/14/multi-car-crash-closes-westbound-route-30-friday/4764562002/