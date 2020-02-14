The fire was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night in the 600 block of East Princess Street in York City. (Photo: York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services)

Five children and two adults were displaced and one person suffered burns and was taken to the hospital after an arson fire that caused $125,000 damage to a house in York City Thursday night, fire officials said.

The York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services said in a Facebook post the blaze was “intentionally set.”

The fire, reported just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Princess Street, was confined to the third floor, but the rest of the property received significant water and smoke damage, officials said.

The American Red Cross assisted the displaced residents.

