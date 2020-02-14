Liberty, the female eagle, lays in a nest in Codorus State Park in this 2019 photo. (Photo: Photo courtesy of HDOnTap)

The bald eagle dubbed "Liberty" laid her first egg of the season on Thursday just after 6 p.m.

The event was captured by the Hanover Bald Eagle Cam. HDOnTap camera, which is live-streamed 24/7 through a partnership involving Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The bald eagle nest, shared with "Freedom," is located near Codorus State Park.

Two eaglets hatched in the nest this past year.

