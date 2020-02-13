The York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services safety removed a dog from the roof of a house Wednesday night. (Photo: Courtesy York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services)

The York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services safely removed a dog from the roof of a house Wednesday night.

In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page, a firefighter can be seen carrying the dog to safety after retrieving it on the roof of a house in the 700 block of West Poplar Street.

The rescue took place around 5 p.m.

It is unclear how the dog ended up on the roof.

