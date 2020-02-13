York City firefighter rescues dog from roof of house (video)
The York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services safely removed a dog from the roof of a house Wednesday night.
In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page, a firefighter can be seen carrying the dog to safety after retrieving it on the roof of a house in the 700 block of West Poplar Street.
The rescue took place around 5 p.m.
It is unclear how the dog ended up on the roof.
