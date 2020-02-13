Buy Photo Diesel engines are a large contributor to the decline of air quality. Bill Kalina - bkalina@yorkdispatch.com (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

More than 3,100 Pennsylvanians died prematurely in 2018 due to air pollution, the most in the nation, according to a new study published in the science journal Nature.

The study, published by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology utilizing pollution data and computer models to track pollution's movement in the atmosphere, details how pollution can cross state lines and cause premature deaths long distances from its source.

But in Pennsylvania, which has an economy reliant upon energy generation, natural gas and oil, the state's largely doing it to itself, the study found.

A total of 2,724 of the state's 3,127 premature deaths in the state came from pollution originating within its borders, the largest contributor of which was residential pollution, according to the study.

That puts Pennsylvania at the top of the list, ahead of Texas, which saw 2,714 premature deaths, and Virginia, which had 1,198 deaths.

The study notes that a large source of air pollutants such as ozone and fine particulate matter come from fuel burning as a result of power generation and road traffic.

That pollution in Pennsylvania also was responsible for the most premature deaths in other states. The total deaths in other states as a result of Pennsylvania pollution in 2018 was more than 2,300.

Pennsylvania-related deaths were most prominent in neighboring states. Its pollution was responsible for 306 premature deaths in Maryland, 715 in New Jersey, and 657 in New York, according to the study.

Gov. Tom Wolf has attempted to take steps to combat the state's pollution issue, but has been hit with strong opposition from Republicans.

In October, for example, he signed an executive order to work toward joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a regional cap-and-trade initiative meant to lower CO2 output.

Once in the RGGI, states set a number of allowances to be given out to electric power plants that generate 25 megawatts or more. Each allowance covers one short ton of emissions, and the cap decreases each year.

From there, plants can purchase additional allowances from regional auctions, and the funds are used by the state to reinvest in carbon-reduction programs and improving energy efficiency.

Republicans have accused Wolf of overstepping his executive powers and making a decision that would hurt the state's energy sector, likening the "go-it-alone" approach to autocracy.

Republicans have proposed legislation in both chambers to block Wolf from bringing the state into RGGI, but the bills remain in their respective environmental resources and energy committees.

