Buy Photo partly cloudy (Photo: The York Dispatch)

If you had your winter coat packed away already, it may be time to get it back out.

The recent stretch of mild weather in York County will end this weekend when a colder blast of air moves in to the area.

“This will be the coldest weekend of the year so far,” Bill Gartner, a meteorologist with National Weather Service in State College, said Thursday morning.

More: York City firefighter rescues dog from roof of house (video)

More: Hours-long horse rescue in southern York County couldn't save Tonka

Gartner said temperatures are expected to drop to 14 degrees Friday night, which is Valentine's Day, followed by a low of 26 Saturday night. No precipitation is expected either day.

It won't stay cold for long, however.

Milder temperatures will return Sunday and Monday, when the high is projected to be 47 both days, Gartner said.

The low Sunday night will be around 30.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/02/13/big-change-weather-coming-weekend-find-out-what-york-county-can-expect/4747193002/