Dan and Karen Hinson are preparing to work what likely will be their final Valentine’s Day on Friday as owners of Stagemyer Flower Shop.

“It very well could be our last one. and if it is, it is brutal way to end it,” Dan Hinson said Thursday morning at the shop, located at 537 N. George St. in North York. “The weather is supposed to be not so great.

“It's got us worried and has forced to cut back on our deliveries for tomorrow. We’ll probably still have about 90.”

Dan and his wife have worked side by side every Feb. 14 since purchasing the flower shop in 1977.

A year ago, they put the business up for sale, and they recently stepped up efforts to accelerate the process.

“Everybody thinks we’re going to close Monday,” Dan said. “No, that’s not true. We’re going to be here until we sell the place.”

Dan, 67, said he has health issues and would like to take some time off to rest. Karen, 66, is ready to slow down, too, after 43 years at the flower shop.

The Hinsons, natives of Bedford County, will be around their business until at least Easter on April 12.

"We already had to order the arrangements for that holiday," Dan said..

Dan said there has been a flower shop at the location since 1947. He said he has had some offers from to buy the business and keep it a flower shop but has not yet accepted any.

“The sooner (we sell it), the better,” Karen said. “I don’t care if it’s a flower shop or not. It can be anything.”

Coincidentally, Dan doesn’t plan to buy flowers for his sweetheart on Valentine’s Day.

“It’s a really busy day for us, our biggest day,” he said. “We’ll go out to eat and work late Friday night. Then we'll both need a few days to rest up.”

