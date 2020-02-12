Buy Photo York City Police Department, 50 W. King Street, York. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Those who aspire to be a police offer or simply want to know about the inner workings of the York City Police Department will soon be able to do so through the city's adult police academy.

Anyone who lives or works in the city has until March 6 to apply for the academy that includes informational sessions about the Detective Bureau, Narcotics Unit and Quick Response Team, according to a Tuesday news release.

Participants in the program will also receive tours of the York City police station, York County 911 Center and York County Judicial Center.

The academy will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning on March 17 and lasting until April 9.

The program will accept 25 applicants. Individuals must be at least 18 years old and undergo a background check before being accepted.

Those interested can apply here.

