Siba, a 3-year-old standard female poodle that won the Best in Show award at the 144th Westminster Kennel Dog Show Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, has a York County connection.

It's handler and trainers are from Hanover.

Chrystal Murray-Clas is the handler of the dog and she and her husband, Paul, are owners of Hanover's Lakeside Pet Resort at Codorus Park.

"Chrystal and I are speechless," Paul posted on the pet resort's Facebook page Wednesday morning. "Siba winning the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in NYC was beyond our wildest dreams."

The poodle is owned by William Lee and Connie Unger from Northampton County.

"Big day today getting Chrystal and Siba around to the different TV studios for interviews," the Facebook post reads.

Siba was chosen from among seven finalists and beat out more than 2,600 dogs representing 204 breeds over three days of competition.

Bourbon the whippet finished second.

On Monday, Siba won the best of breed contest for standard poodles, then went on to take first place in the non-sporting group.

Tuesday’s event marked Siba’s final showing of her career, according to the pet resort.

This is a developing story.

