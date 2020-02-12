Buy Photo Supporters cheer during President Donald Trump's "Keep America Great" rally at the Giant Center in Hershey Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. The arena was at capacity for the president's appearance. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A store that sells all things related to President Donald Trump opened Tuesday in Bucks County, WGAL-TV in Lancaster reported.

T-shirts, hats, buttons, pens and keychains are among the swag being sold at the store that features Trump’s name and image.

Owner Michael Domanico's new store is located at Bensalem Plaza.

To read the complete WGAL-TV story, click here.

