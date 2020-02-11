Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices.

Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Jan. 31 through Feb. 6:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Fig & Barrel Pub, 25. W. Market St., York City

Inspected Feb. 6

o Broken prep table door located at grill area.

o Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the prep table cooling unit.

o Observed an accumulation of grease and food debris under and behind all cooking equipment.

o Observed chemical stored on top of food product in the dry storage area.

o A working container of chemicals was stored above or on the same shelf with food chemical bottles stored hanging on clean dish rack.

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed cooking equipment/pans, in the kitchen area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.

o Observed single-service filters in kitchen area, stored uncovered or not inverted at the coffee area.

o Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in kitchen area which were not in the original protective package.

o Cleaned and sanitized utensils located in kitchen area, are stored with food contact surfaces / food or lip area exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees.

o Observed clean single-service items stored in storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

o Observed scoops being stored on top of the dry storage containers in the dry storage area.

o First aid supplies being stored in kitchen area, on top of plates, and a possible source of contamination.

o Food ingredient storage containers, in the prep table area, is not labeled with the common name of the food.

o Manual can opener blade, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Observed dirty dishes stored with clean dishes on storage racks in the kitchen.

o Food in the Avantco cooling unit and walk-in cooler area stored open with no covering.

o Observed accumulation of grease and dirt on the food storage tray glides in kitchen. Accumulation of grease and food debris under grill area. Inside area of utensil storage container observed dirty. Outer area of the Avantco cooling unit is dirty to sight and touch.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected Feb. 6

Bethlehem Baptist Church, York City

K&D Grocery, York City (Follow-up to Jan. 22 inspection when it was out of compliance)

Inspected Feb. 4

Nuera - Take Out, York City

Inspected Feb. 3

Turkey Hill Minit Market #272, York City

Inspected Jan. 31

HHM Café, York City

