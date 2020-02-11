LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A $300 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals who damaged the George Street parking lot in William H. Kain County Park last weekend.

The vandalism involved vehicle tire tracks over a portion of a grassy area and occurred either Friday or Saturday, officials said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the York County Park Rangers by calling 911.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Posted!

