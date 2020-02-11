Buy Photo Construction crews will be patching potholes Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Mount Rose Avenue exit. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Pothole patching on Interstate 83 at Exit 18, Mount Rose Avenue, will slow traffic in both directions throughout the day Wednesday.

The patching will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12,, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Construction crews will first implement lane restrictions in the I-83 northbound lanes, after which they will move onto the southbound lanes.

Logan Hullinger

