P.H. Glatfelter will relocate its corporate headquarters from York City to Charlotte, North Carolina by mid-2020.

The news came in Glatfelter's fourth quarter shareholder report released Thursday.

Glatfelter no longer has a manufacturing presence in York after selling its specialty papers division in Spring Grove to Pixelle Specialty Solutions in 2018 for $360 million. That sale reduced the firm's workforce in Pennsylvania by 90%.

“Our decision to move Glatfelter’s headquarters to a larger metropolitan area is another important step in our ongoing transformation,” CEO Dante C. Parrini said in a statement. “Charlotte provides enhanced access to a larger pool of critical resources and talent for future growth, and the Carolinas are a leading hub for the broader nonwovens industry."

Glatfelter’s current headquarters are located at 96 S. George St. in York City. The 156-year-old company has a long tradition in York County.

Parrini said the Gladfelter will continue to operate a satellite office in York City while facilitating the move.

As of 2018, the company had 125 employees at its headquarters in York City.

This is a developing story.

