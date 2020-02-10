Buy Photo York City Council holds a town hall meeting at Logos Academy to hear the public's opinion on residency requirements for city employees, Monday, February 10, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A majority of York City residents attending a Monday town hall voiced their support for legislation that would vastly expand the city's residency requirements for non-union employees.

Out of 15 speakers at the town hall hosted by City Council, 10 —including several city employees — called for council to pass the legislation, arguing the expansion would make for an easier hiring process and ensure its employees are as qualified as possible.

“I do not believe for one moment that I or those that live within city limits can operate in a silo," said Chastity Frederick, a registered nurse with the city health bureau. "Nor do I think I can operate in an entity free of team work. I don’t believe those who live outside of the city are an enemy.”

The legislation in question would allow the city's 90 non-union employees to live in neighboring Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties, as well as Harford, Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland.

City Council in December delayed a vote on the legislation and instead scheduled Monday's town hall to garner input.

Proponents for the residency requirement expansion on Monday argued that living outside of the city doesn't hinder one's job performance, and the city needs to hire qualified employees as positions are left unfilled.

Opponents, however, argued that the city would lose tax revenue by allowing employees to live outside the city. Some also questioned the city's hiring process, suggesting that the city may be letting applications from residents slip through the cracks.

