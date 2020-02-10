Buy Photo Gisele Fetterman, left, interprets for her husband, John Fetterman, who is running for lieutenant governor, during a Puerto Rico relief rally at Calvary United Methodist Church in York, Monday, July 23, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County will be one of seven stops for the state's second lady, Gisele Fetterman, as she travels the state promoting the 2020 U.S. Census.

Fetterman, the wife of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, will make her York County stop at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Flinchbaugh's Orchard & Farm Market in Hellam Township to talk about the decennial head count that determines legislative representation and federal and state financial aid, according to a Monday news release.

"I’ve spent my career working to engage and empower communities," Fetterman said. "There is power in being counted. If you live in Pennsylvania, you matter to me and to the Census.”

Fetterman will be joined at the event by local U.S. Census Bureau officials to detail the importance of the participating in the census. They will also participate in a question-and-answer session and an open panel discussion.

Meanwhile, York City and York County are also in the midst of their own census initiatives.

Last last month, the city announced it had partnered with York County in creating a Complete Count Committee to inform citizens about the importance and safety of participating in the census.

In 2015 alone, Pennsylvania received nearly $27 billion in federal grant dollars for 16 federal assistance programs, according to the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

The state misses out on about $2,000 for each uncounted person, the agency has said.

