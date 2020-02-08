Ambulance LOGO (Photo: York Dispatch Photo)

A 79-year-old York Township woman died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in her home Friday night, the York County’s Coroner’s Office said.

The coroner's office identified the woman Saturday afternoon as Lorraine Williams.

The office was dispatched to the home in the 300 block of Allegheny Drive. at 5:28 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a fatality due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

A dog also was found dead in the home.

More: Police raided Dallastown man's home and found hundreds of THC cartridges

More: Red Lion furniture plant to close in June, sending dozens of jobs to Baltimore

“It was apparent that a vehicle had been left accidentally running in the garage with the key in the ignition and out of gas,” the coroner's office said in a news release.

The fire department reported high carbon monoxide levels in the house initially.

No autopsy was performed, according to the coroner's office.

York Area Regional Police are investigating.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/02/08/york-twp-woman-found-dead-home-suspected-carbon-monoxide-poisoning-coroner-says/4700061002/