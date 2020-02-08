LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

All forms of tobacco, vaping and e-cigarettes are now banned within 30 feet of playgrounds in Pennsylvania state parks, authorities said Friday.

There are 135 playgrounds in the state's 121 parks, and notification signs will be posted by Memorial Day.

The ban is part of the state Department of Health's Young Lungs at Play program aimed at reducing children's exposure to secondhand smoke.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources previously implemented smoking controls at 44 of its 54 swimming beaches at state parks. 

Smoking isn't permitted at state park pools.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/02/08/no-more-lighting-up-vaping-playgrounds-pennsylvania-state-parks/4700135002/