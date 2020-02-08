LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Angel, Angie

Baker, William

Beard, Sandra

Bonene, Steven

Brenneman, Robert

Brophy, Deborah

Brown, Nancy

Brown, Ray

Chance, Ella

Ellis, Brent

Kain, Joan

Knaub, Kathryn

Kreeger, Esther

Lepore, Benjamin

Miller, Daniel

Porter, Burrill

Reigart, Lana

Robinson, William

Schreiber, Richard

Simon, Shirley

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/02/08/local-obituaries-saturday-feb-8/4692226002/