Springettsbury Township Police found a dead 15-foot python in the 1500 block of Whiteford Road Thursday, Feb 6, 2020. (Photo: Springettsbury Township Police Department)

The Springettsbury Township Police Department labeled it the “strange call of the day” on Thursday.

Officers said in a Facebook post they responded to the 1500 block of Whiteford Road around 2 p.m. after receiving a report of a large snake in a wooded area.

Police found a deceased 15-foot python.

More: Largest trophy bear ever seen in York County poached by Newberry Twp. man

More: After two years, Helfrich, York City Council can't get along

Officers said it is unknown where the python came from or how long it had been there.

Anyone with information can contact Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/02/07/strange-call-day-springettsbury-twp-police-found-woods/4688606002/