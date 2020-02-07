Buy Photo Springwood Road in York Township was closed after morning winds brought down trees across the roadway Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Nearly 5,000 Med-Ed customers in York County experienced power outages Friday morning due to the high wins in the area, the company reported.

According to Med-Ed, 686 customers were still without power as of noon.

The areas most affected is Shrewsbury Township with 366 outages.

More than 4,900 customers in York County were without power about 9 a.m., the company reported.

Dallastown Elementary, Loganville-Springfield Elementary, and the district's middle and high schools were without power as of about 9.20 a.m. Friday.

The district's middle and high schools were dismissed at 11:30 a.m. because of operational needs related to the outages, according to the district's Twitter.

Dallastown Area intermediate and elementary schools will remain open for the remainder of the school day.

York Area Regional Police warned motorists this morning to avoid Springwood Road, which was closed because of downed trees and utility poles.

Police said around 9 a.m. that Springwood Road in York Township was closed between Chapel Church Road and North Walnut Street.

The utility companies were en route at that time, along with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and it might take some time to clear the road.

According to York County 911, wires were down in West Manchester Township at the intersection of Birch Road and Cedar Road, in New Freedom at North Constitution Avenue and in Manheim Township at Brodbecks Road.

Buy Photo Milt Sultzbaugh, 78, owner of Milt's Repair Service in Windsor, braves high winds to repair a traffic light at Lombard and Cape Horn roads after severe weather moved through the county during the morning Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. He said winds ripped the tethers on the lights and signage. Asked why he didn't send a younger crew member to do the repair, he said, "They've got longer to live than me." Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Just after 10 a.m., officials reported road closures at North Main Street and Main Street in Railroad and at Steltz Road and West Sieling Road in Shrewsbury Township.

There also were a handful of vehicle crashes and fires reported by York County 911.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a wind advisory for York County until 7 p.m. Friday.

Strong, gusty winds and heavy rain are expected. Wind could gust up to 55 mph, according to the weather service.

The advisory also includes Dauphin, Lebanon, Lancaster and Cumberland counties.

Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8

