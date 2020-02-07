Ambulance LOGO (Photo: York Dispatch Photo)

An 8-year-old girl from Cumberland County who is hospitalized after being run over by a tractor Sunday has one wish, PennLive.com reported.

Haley Detman, a second grade student from Penn Township, would like people to send get well cards, according to her mother,

“Anyone anywhere can send cards,” Melissa Negley said.”It puts a smile on her otherwise sad face.”

Detman is at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey.

To read the complete PennLive.com story, click here.

