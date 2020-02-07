Benjamin Franklin Lepore, 41, of West York, died at WellSpan Hospital Tuesday, Feb. 4, from multiple blunt force injuries. (Photo: Submitted)

A York-area man died Tuesday after falling about 20 feet while working in a barn at Ben Franklin Park in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Benjamin Franklin Lepore, 41, of West York, died at WellSpan Hospital Tuesday, Feb. 4, from multiple blunt force injuries. Lepore, a manager at the RV park, fell after stepping on "unsecure flooring" in the barn, according to the report.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday for a reported heart attack. Lepore was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:50 a.m.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified, the report states.

Lepore, a 1996 graduate of West York High School, was an active member of the York Grace Brethren Church. There, he was an elder and led the church's Grace Kids program, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife, parents and four children.

A celebration of Lepore's life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at York Grace Brethren Church.

A public viewing will be held from from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb, 11, at Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, followed by a graveside service at Greenmount Cemetary, the obituary states.

A scholarship is being formed in Lepore's name to cover the tuition costs of two of his children who attend Logos Academy. Those wishing to donate can do so here or mail a check to Logos Academy, 250 West King Street, York, PA, 17401.

