Heavy periods of rain are expected to fall on York County Thursday night through early Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service, based in State College, said the chance of participation is 90% for both days and up to 1/4-inch of rain is possible.

Most of the rain is supposed to be finished by 1 p.m. Friday, according to NWS.

Temperatures are expected to hover around 40 degrees the rest of the day, but winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

