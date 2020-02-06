Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at a news conference in his Capitol offices as he unveils a $1.1 billion package intended to help eliminate lead and asbestos contamination in Pennsylvania's schools, homes, day care facilities and public water systems, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in Harrisburg, Pa. Looking on are Democratic state lawmakers and officials from teachers' unions. (AP Photo/Marc Levy) (Photo: Marc Levy / AP)

Charter school parents are outraged at Gov. Tom Wolf over what they are calling his “slash and burn” charter school reforms unveiled as part of the 2020-21 budget proposal, PennLive.com reports.

The parents also were put off by references to their kids’ schools in his budget address.

“Some are little more than fronts for private management companies, and the only innovation they’re coming up with involve finding new ways to take money out of the pockets of property taxpayers — like setting up sham online schools or exploiting a loophole in special education funding,” Wolf said.

