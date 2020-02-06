LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Charter school parents are outraged at Gov. Tom Wolf over what they are calling his “slash and burn” charter school reforms unveiled as part of the 2020-21 budget proposal, PennLive.com reports.

The parents also were put off by references to their kids’ schools in his budget address.

“Some are little more than fronts for private management companies, and the only innovation they’re coming up with involve finding new ways to take money out of the pockets of property taxpayers — like setting up sham online schools or exploiting a loophole in special education funding,” Wolf said.

