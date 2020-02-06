"America's Got Talent" semi-finalists the Zuzu Acrobats performed at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center in recognition of Black History Month.

The Tuesday, Feb. 4, event, sponsored by Penn State York's Student Affairs and Global Programs, featured the limbo-sliding, rope-jumping, human-pyramid-building team that reached the semi-finals in the 2011 "America's Got Talent" show.

Buy Photo The Zuzu Acrobats, a Kenyan acrobatic show that embodies the Bantu Culture of East Africa and were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent, perform at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center, Tuesday, February 4, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Zuzu Acrobats, a Kenyan group that is steeped in the East African Bantu culture, entertained a crowd of more than 200 with their tumbling and pan-spinning feats.

Upcoming free events at the Pullo Center include an evening with Pulitzer-prize winning columnist Nicholas Kristof on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and the U.S. Navy Concert Band on April 5. For more information visit pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

