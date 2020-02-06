Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
'America's Got Talent' semi-finalists perform at Pullo Center
John A. Pavoncello, York Dispatch
Published 11:11 a.m. ET Feb. 6, 2020 | Updated 2:46 p.m. ET Feb. 6, 2020
The Zuzu Acrobats, a Kenyan acrobatic show that embodies the Bantu Culture of East Africa and were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent, perform at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center, Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Zuzu Acrobats, a Kenyan acrobatic show that embodies the Bantu Culture of East Africa and were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent, perform at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center, Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Zuzu Acrobats, a Kenyan acrobatic show that embodies the Bantu Culture of East Africa and were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent, perform at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center, Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Zuzu Acrobats, a Kenyan acrobatic show that embodies the Bantu Culture of East Africa and were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent, perform at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center, Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Zuzu Acrobats, a Kenyan acrobatic show that embodies the Bantu Culture of East Africa and were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent, perform at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center, Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Zuzu Acrobats, a Kenyan acrobatic show that embodies the Bantu Culture of East Africa and were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent, perform at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center, Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Zuzu Acrobats, a Kenyan acrobatic show that embodies the Bantu Culture of East Africa and were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent, perform at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center, Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Zuzu Acrobats, a Kenyan acrobatic show that embodies the Bantu Culture of East Africa and were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent, perform at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center, Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Zuzu Acrobats, a Kenyan acrobatic show that embodies the Bantu Culture of East Africa and were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent, perform at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center, Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Zuzu Acrobats, a Kenyan acrobatic show that embodies the Bantu Culture of East Africa and were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent, perform at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center, Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Zuzu Acrobats, a Kenyan acrobatic show that embodies the Bantu Culture of East Africa and were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent, perform at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center, Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Zuzu Acrobats, a Kenyan acrobatic show that embodies the Bantu Culture of East Africa and were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent, perform at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center, Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Zuzu Acrobats, a Kenyan acrobatic show that embodies the Bantu Culture of East Africa and were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent, perform at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center, Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
"America's Got Talent" semi-finalists the Zuzu Acrobats performed at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center in recognition of Black History Month.
The Tuesday, Feb. 4, event, sponsored by Penn State York's Student Affairs and Global Programs, featured the limbo-sliding, rope-jumping, human-pyramid-building team that reached the semi-finals in the 2011 "America's Got Talent" show.
The Zuzu Acrobats, a Kenyan group that is steeped in the East African Bantu culture, entertained a crowd of more than 200 with their tumbling and pan-spinning feats.
Upcoming free events at the Pullo Center include an evening with Pulitzer-prize winning columnist Nicholas Kristof on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and the U.S. Navy Concert Band on April 5. For more information visit pullocenter.york.psu.edu.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/02/06/americas-got-talent-semi-finalists-perform-pullo-center/4669585002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments