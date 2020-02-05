. (Photo: "John A. Pavoncello", "John A. Pavoncello - jpavoncell)

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania, but it does not include York County.

“The temperatures will be up around 34 in York tonight, so about 99% of the county will pretty much see rain,” meteorologist David Martin of the State College-based National Weather Service said Wednesday.

Martin said neighboring Adams and Lancaster counties also are excluded from the advisory.

“The counties that have a chance to see freezing rain are all north of you,” he said. “It could mix in north and west of Interstate 81.”

Areas covered by the advisory, including Dauphin and Lebanon counties, could see less than an inch of sleet and up to a tenth of an inch of ice, according to the NWS.

Martin said temperatures are expected to be in the 40s Thursday afternoon in York County and in the low 50s Friday.

