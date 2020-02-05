.

Fourteen people were displaced in a fire involving multiple apartments in four buildings early Wednesday morning in Hanover.

Hanover Fire Department Chief Tony Clousher said everyone was evacuated safely, including a disabled tenant who was removed by Hanover Borough Police.

He also said a dog died in the blaze, which was first reported around 4 a.m. along York Street.

Clousher said buildings at 24, 26, 28 and 30 York St. were damaged by the fire, with 24 and 26 suffering the heaviest damage. No estimate damage was available by Wednesday afternoon.

He said there was a lot of smoke coming from the front of the buildings when crews arrived, but the back of the buildings were “well involved” and the fire escalated “rather quickly.”

A state fire marshal ruled the blaze accidental and said it was caused by a short in an electric cable located between buildings 26 and 28, Clousher said.

Allen White, disaster program manager for the South Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross, said his group assisted at the scene.

“We helped 13 people and provided the basic necessities of food, clothing and resources for temporary shelter,” he said.

