AARP offering free tax services for senior citizens in York County
The AARP Foundation is offering free tax services to senior citizens in York County through its Tax-Aide Program.
York County residents who are at least 50 years old are eligible for free aid, according to a Tuesday, Jan. 4, York City news release. Residents have until April 25 to file their 2019 tax returns.
An AARP membership is not required. Although volunteers are trained to handle most personal income tax returns, they are not able to file business returns.
York County taxpayers should bring their photo identification and proof of social security or ITIN numbers for anyone on the tax return.
County residents can call the following locations to schedule an appointment:
- Messiah United Methodist Church: 717-771-9042
- York Alliance Church: 717-771-9042
- Union Fire Company: 717-771-9042
- Aldersgate United Methodist Church: 717-771-9042
- Crispus Attucks: 717-771-9042
- St Matthew Lutheran Church (York) 717-771-9042
- Red Land Senior Center: 717-938-4649
- Dover Township Library: 717-292-6814
- Eastern Area Senior Center: 717-252-1641
- Shrewsbury Grace UM Church: 717-993-3488
- Hanover Church of the Brethren: 717-633-6353
- Golden Connections Community Center: 717-244-7229
- Windy Hill on the Campus: 717-225-0723
- Wrightsville Hope UM Church: 717-252-1641
- Dillsburg Senior Center: 717-432-2216
- White Rose Senior Center: 717-843-9704
- Delta Senior Center: 717-456-5753
- Northeastern Senior Center: 717-266-1400
— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments