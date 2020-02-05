FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. The IRS began accepting and processing tax returns for individuals on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Photo: Mark Lennihan / AP)

The AARP Foundation is offering free tax services to senior citizens in York County through its Tax-Aide Program.

York County residents who are at least 50 years old are eligible for free aid, according to a Tuesday, Jan. 4, York City news release. Residents have until April 25 to file their 2019 tax returns.

An AARP membership is not required. Although volunteers are trained to handle most personal income tax returns, they are not able to file business returns.

York County taxpayers should bring their photo identification and proof of social security or ITIN numbers for anyone on the tax return.

County residents can call the following locations to schedule an appointment:

Messiah United Methodist Church: 717-771-9042

717-771-9042 York Alliance Church: 717-771-9042

717-771-9042 Union Fire Company: 717-771-9042

717-771-9042 Aldersgate United Methodist Church: 717-771-9042

717-771-9042 Crispus Attucks: 717-771-9042

717-771-9042 St Matthew Lutheran Church (York) 717-771-9042

717-771-9042 Red Land Senior Center: 717-938-4649

717-938-4649 Dover Township Library: 717-292-6814

717-292-6814 Eastern Area Senior Center: 717-252-1641

717-252-1641 Shrewsbury Grace UM Church: 717-993-3488

717-993-3488 Hanover Church of the Brethren: 717-633-6353

717-633-6353 Golden Connections Community Center: 717-244-7229

717-244-7229 Windy Hill on the Campus: 717-225-0723

717-225-0723 Wrightsville Hope UM Church: 717-252-1641

717-252-1641 Dillsburg Senior Center: 717-432-2216

717-432-2216 White Rose Senior Center: 717-843-9704

717-843-9704 Delta Senior Center: 717-456-5753

717-456-5753 Northeastern Senior Center: 717-266-1400

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

