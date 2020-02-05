Buy Photo lottery (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A Cash 5 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $650,000 was sold at the Red Lion Elks Lodge, authorities said Wednesday.

Lottery officials said the Cash 5 ticket was sold for Tuesday’s drawing and matched all five balls: 11-18-28-32-40.

The lodge, located at 323 W. Broadway, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8

More: Police: Man in custody overdoses at York County Prison

More: Winter weather ahead for central Pennsylvania; see what York can expect

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/02/05/650-k-cash-5-pa-lottery-ticket-sold-york-county-yours/4666692002/