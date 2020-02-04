York County food inspections: One out of compliance in York City
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices.
Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Jan. 22 through Jan. 30:
OUT OF COMPLIANCE:
K&D Grocery, 700 S. Queen St., York City
Inspected Jan. 22
o Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.
o Observed meat slicer a food contact surface dirty to sight and touch.
o Observed interior of top surface of microwave accumulated with food debris.
o Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the kitchen area.
o Food facility floors are not being frequently cleaned throughout.
o Observed food stored directly on the floor in the convenient store area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.
o Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration.
o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
o Observed dirty door glides build up with food debris and dirt.
IN COMPLIANCE
Inspected Jan. 30
Canadochly Evangelical & Reformed Church, Lower Windsor Township
Red Land Senior High School, Fairview Township
Red Lion Area Junior High School, Red Lion
Red Lion Area Senior High School, Red Lion
River Rock Academy, Red Lion
Sons of Sicily, Shrewsbury
Subway, West Manchester Township
T&W Mini-Market, West York
West York Area Senior High School, West Manchester Township
West York Middle School, West Manchester Township
Inspected Jan. 29
Northern Elementary School, Carroll Township
Northern Middle School, Carroll Township
Inspected Jan. 28
Hanover Senior High School, Hanover
Montego Bay Cuisine, Springettsbury Township
Texas Roadhouse, Springettsbury Township
Inspected Jan. 27
Millennium Pizzeria, Inc., 26 S. Baltimore St., Franklintown (Follow-up of inspections from Jan. 15 and Jan. 16)
Inspected Jan. 24
Dillsburg Elementary School, Carroll Township
North Hopewell-Winterstown Elementary School, Windsor Township
Sechrist Brothers, Dallastown
WIndsor Manor Elementary School, Windsor Township
Wrightsville Inn Grille & Drafthouse, Wrightsville
Inspected Jan. 23
Casa D’Oria Pizza, Wrightsville
Coach Light Restaurant, Shrewsbury
Larry J. Macaluso Elementary School, Windsor Township
New China Family Restaurant, Shrewsbury
Nittany Pizza ,York Township
Poor Richard’s Produce, Penn Township
Snowfox at Weis Markets #104, York Township
Susquehanna Area Senior Center, Lower Windsor Township
The Cycle Works, Wrighstville
Weis Markets #104, York Township
Inspected Jan. 22
Aviano’s Trattoria, York City
Blue Koi, Penn Township
Burger King #23133, Penn Township
D&K Surplus Grocery, Windsor Township
Del Mar Restaurant, York City
Dollar Tree #1873, Windsor Township
Eastern York Middle School, Hellam Township
The First Post, Springettsbury Township
Goldsboro Fireman’s Club, Newberry Township
Mazie Gable Elementary School, Red Lion
Northern High School, Carroll Township
Oyako Sushi, Springettsbury Township
Penn National York OTW, Manchester Township
Pleasant View Elementary School, Windsor Township
River Beverage Company, Hellam Township
Royal Farms #126, Wrightsville
South Mountain Elementary School, Franklin Township
Tokyo Diner, Springettsbury Township
Wendy’s #6446, York Township
Chick-Fil-A, Shrewsbury
Cracker Barrel #555, Hopewell Township
Eastern York High School, Hellam Township
General Robert C. Lee’s Spring Grove Hotel, Spring Grove
Kreutz Creek Elementary School, Hellam
South Hills Golf Club, Penn Township
Wellsville Elementary School, Wellsville
