The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices.

Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Jan. 22 through Jan. 30:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

K&D Grocery, 700 S. Queen St., York City

Inspected Jan. 22

o Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.

o Observed meat slicer a food contact surface dirty to sight and touch.

o Observed interior of top surface of microwave accumulated with food debris.

o Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the kitchen area.

o Food facility floors are not being frequently cleaned throughout.

o Observed food stored directly on the floor in the convenient store area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

o Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration.

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed dirty door glides build up with food debris and dirt.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected Jan. 30

Canadochly Evangelical & Reformed Church, Lower Windsor Township

Red Land Senior High School, Fairview Township

Red Lion Area Junior High School, Red Lion

Red Lion Area Senior High School, Red Lion

River Rock Academy, Red Lion

Sons of Sicily, Shrewsbury

Subway, West Manchester Township

T&W Mini-Market, West York

West York Area Senior High School, West Manchester Township

West York Middle School, West Manchester Township

Inspected Jan. 29

Northern Elementary School, Carroll Township

Northern Middle School, Carroll Township

Inspected Jan. 28

Hanover Senior High School, Hanover

Montego Bay Cuisine, Springettsbury Township

Texas Roadhouse, Springettsbury Township

Inspected Jan. 27

Millennium Pizzeria, Inc., 26 S. Baltimore St., Franklintown (Follow-up of inspections from Jan. 15 and Jan. 16)

Inspected Jan. 24

Dillsburg Elementary School, Carroll Township

North Hopewell-Winterstown Elementary School, Windsor Township

Sechrist Brothers, Dallastown

WIndsor Manor Elementary School, Windsor Township

Wrightsville Inn Grille & Drafthouse, Wrightsville

Inspected Jan. 23

Casa D’Oria Pizza, Wrightsville

Coach Light Restaurant, Shrewsbury

Larry J. Macaluso Elementary School, Windsor Township

New China Family Restaurant, Shrewsbury

Nittany Pizza ,York Township

Poor Richard’s Produce, Penn Township

Snowfox at Weis Markets #104, York Township

Susquehanna Area Senior Center, Lower Windsor Township

The Cycle Works, Wrighstville

Weis Markets #104, York Township

Inspected Jan. 22

Aviano’s Trattoria, York City

Blue Koi, Penn Township

Burger King #23133, Penn Township

D&K Surplus Grocery, Windsor Township

Del Mar Restaurant, York City

Dollar Tree #1873, Windsor Township

Eastern York Middle School, Hellam Township

The First Post, Springettsbury Township

Goldsboro Fireman’s Club, Newberry Township

Mazie Gable Elementary School, Red Lion

Northern High School, Carroll Township

Oyako Sushi, Springettsbury Township

Penn National York OTW, Manchester Township

Pleasant View Elementary School, Windsor Township

River Beverage Company, Hellam Township

Royal Farms #126, Wrightsville

South Mountain Elementary School, Franklin Township

Tokyo Diner, Springettsbury Township

Wendy’s #6446, York Township

Chick-Fil-A, Shrewsbury

Cracker Barrel #555, Hopewell Township

Eastern York High School, Hellam Township

General Robert C. Lee’s Spring Grove Hotel, Spring Grove

Kreutz Creek Elementary School, Hellam

South Hills Golf Club, Penn Township

Wellsville Elementary School, Wellsville

