Buy Photo Amber Nickey, 15, of East Berlin, Adams County, counts out five pushups at the start of the Police Obstacle Course as youth ages 13-15 from Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Perry and York counties participate in the Pennsylvania State Police South Central Camp Cadet at York College, in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Nickey is a second-year cadet. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

State police will hold their annual south-central Camp Cadet program June 7-12 at York College in Spring Garden Township.

The camp is open to residents of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Perry and York counties, state police said in a news release.

Eligible boys and girls must be at least 13 to 15 years of age by the start of camp.

Participants also must be in good physical condition as camp week is structured like training at the police academy and all counselors are local and state and local law enforcement officers, according to the release.

The deadline for applications is April 18. For more information, contact Trooper Kelly Smith at 717-249-2121 or be email at smkell@pa.gov..

