Today's the big day ... if you put much stock in woodchucks' weather predictions.

Dispatch reporter Tina Locurto was on hand this morning as the York Slumbering Groundhog Lodge and its Poor Richard prognosticator pondered six more weeks of winter or an early spring.

Photographer John Pavoncello headed north, where Dover Doug scanned for his shadow at Lehr Park Pavilion on Davidsburg Road.

Both of York County's rodents agreed with their more famous cousin in Punxsutawney: Spring is right around the corner.

Welcome to Groundhog Day 2020.

