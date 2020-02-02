CLOSE

York City Elk Lodge members gather on a crisp, February morning to hear Poor Richard's weather predictions. Will it be six more weeks of winter or an early spring? York Dispatch

Today's the big day ... if you put much stock in woodchucks' weather predictions.

Dispatch reporter Tina Locurto was on hand this morning as the York Slumbering Groundhog Lodge and its Poor Richard prognosticator pondered six more weeks of winter or an early spring.

Photographer John Pavoncello headed north, where Dover Doug scanned for his shadow at Lehr Park Pavilion on Davidsburg Road.

Both of York County's rodents agreed with their more famous cousin in Punxsutawney: Spring is right around the corner.

Welcome to Groundhog Day 2020.

Dover Doug predicts an early spring during sunrise Groundhog Day event at Lehr Park York Dispatch

PHOTOS: Dover Doug predicts early spring
Dover Doug predicts an early spring at sunrise on Groundhog Day, Sunday, February 2, 2020. This was Dover Doug's 18th year of predictions. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dover Doug predicts an early spring at sunrise on Groundhog Day, Sunday, February 2, 2020. This was Dover Doug's 18th year of predictions. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dover Doug has is photo taken with families after predicting an early spring at sunrise on Groundhog Day, Sunday, February 2, 2020. This was Dover Doug's 18th year of predictions. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dover Doug has is photo taken with families after predicting an early spring at sunrise on Groundhog Day, Sunday, February 2, 2020. This was Dover Doug's 18th year of predictions. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dover Doug has is photo taken with families after predicting an early spring at sunrise on Groundhog Day, Sunday, February 2, 2020. This was Dover Doug's 18th year of predictions. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dover Doug has is photo taken with families after predicting an early spring at sunrise on Groundhog Day, Sunday, February 2, 2020. This was Dover Doug's 18th year of predictions. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Dover Doug has is photo taken with families after predicting an early spring at sunrise on Groundhog Day, Sunday, February 2, 2020. This was Dover Doug's 18th year of predictions. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dover Doug has is photo taken with families after predicting an early spring at sunrise on Groundhog Day, Sunday, February 2, 2020. This was Dover Doug's 18th year of predictions. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Dover Doug has is photo taken with families after predicting an early spring at sunrise on Groundhog Day, Sunday, February 2, 2020. This was Dover Doug's 18th year of predictions. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dover Doug has is photo taken with families after predicting an early spring at sunrise on Groundhog Day, Sunday, February 2, 2020. This was Dover Doug's 18th year of predictions. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Dover Doug has is photo taken with Cooper Schaefer, 7 of West York, after predicting an early spring at sunrise on Groundhog Day, Sunday, February 2, 2020. This was Dover Doug's 18th year of predictions. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dover Doug has is photo taken with Cooper Schaefer, 7 of West York, after predicting an early spring at sunrise on Groundhog Day, Sunday, February 2, 2020. This was Dover Doug's 18th year of predictions. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Dover Doug has is photo taken with families after predicting an early spring at sunrise on Groundhog Day, Sunday, February 2, 2020. This was Dover Doug's 18th year of predictions. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dover Doug has is photo taken with families after predicting an early spring at sunrise on Groundhog Day, Sunday, February 2, 2020. This was Dover Doug's 18th year of predictions. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
