York's Poor Richard and Dover Doug say you can start packing away your sweaters
York City Elk Lodge members gather on a crisp, February morning to hear Poor Richard's weather predictions. Will it be six more weeks of winter or an early spring? York Dispatch
Today's the big day ... if you put much stock in woodchucks' weather predictions.
Dispatch reporter Tina Locurto was on hand this morning as the York Slumbering Groundhog Lodge and its Poor Richard prognosticator pondered six more weeks of winter or an early spring.
Photographer John Pavoncello headed north, where Dover Doug scanned for his shadow at Lehr Park Pavilion on Davidsburg Road.
Both of York County's rodents agreed with their more famous cousin in Punxsutawney: Spring is right around the corner.
Welcome to Groundhog Day 2020.
More: Punxsutawney Phil declares early spring ‘a certainty’
Dover Doug predicts an early spring during sunrise Groundhog Day event at Lehr Park York Dispatch
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments