Local obituaries for Sunday, Feb. 2
Click to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Allison, Angie
Baker, William
Blevins, James
Brown, Nancy
Champagne, Sharon
DeStephano, Anthony
Dunkerley, Patty
Flaharty, Glenn
Fritz, Dennis
Graybill, David
Grove, Byron
Hayes, Susan
Keck, Norita
Keener, Goldie
Knaub, Kathryn
Mikkelson, David
Miller, Jacob
Neff, Harry
Nicholas, Ruby
Rauschart, Edward
Saxton, Daniel
Seitz, Geraldine
Shaeffer, Clarence
Shotts, Linda
Tiehel, Thomas
Walker, Robert
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/02/02/local-obituaries-sunday-feb-2/4639205002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments