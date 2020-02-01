The truck rolled over and caught fire and Hazmat officials were called to clean up diesel fuel. (Photo: Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company)

The tractor-trailer driver involved in a fiery crash Saturday morning in Shrewsbury Township was taken to York Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, state police said Saturday afternoon..

Ronald Balliet, 46, of Birdsboro, Berks County, was traveling north in the right lane of Interstate 83 around 5:30 a.m. when his 2016 International Harvester went off the shoulder and struck a concrete barrier near the Shrewsbury exit, state police said in a news release.

More: 'God knows I think about that night every day': Prison in crash that killed Dover Twp. firefighter

More: If there can be a positive in a coroner's annual report, this might be it

The impact damaged his fuel tanks and caused fuel to leak onto the highway.

The truck then fell across both northbound lanes and stuck the center median, state police said. A 2017 Subaru Forester driven by Davina Bedingfield, 29, of Dover, struck debris on the road, the release said.

Fuel on the road ignited and both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

State police said Bedingfield and a passenger in her vehicle, Kenneth Solomon, 26, of York, were evaluated at the scene. Both vehicles were towed.

All lanes of I-83 were closed for more than an hour, but the southbound lanes reopened around 7 a.m., officials said.

The northbound portion of the I-83 between exit 36 at the Maryland State Line and exit 4 at Shrewsbury was still closed as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

All traffic was diverted to the Susquehanna Trail.

Crews from Glen Rock, Shrewsbury and Maryland fire companies assisted, along with PennDOT and the York County Hazmat team. The Red Cross also was on hand, the release said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/02/01/fiery-crash-shuts-down-83-shrewsbury-exit-maryland-state-line/4632201002/