Members of a local artists collective are creating a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant — who were among nine killed in a helicopter crash Sunday — at the Penn Street Art Bridge in York City.

By Wednesday, Jan. 29, the mural was almost complete.

The graffiti artists, who call themselves the York Bomb Squad, gather at the bridge to express their creativity and encourage others to do the same.

The ongoing art project was started in 2017 as one of the few legally sanctioned areas graffiti artists are allowed to work in York City. Anybody can paint whenever they choose, without prior permission or risk of arrest.

