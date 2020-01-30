PHOTOS: York Bomb Squad painting tribute to Kobe
Members of the York Bomb Squad create a tribute to Kobe Bryant on the Penn Street Art Bridge, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the York Bomb Squad create a tribute to Kobe Bryant on the Penn Street Art Bridge, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Children stop to view a tribute to Kobe Bryant on the Penn Street Art Bridge that is being created by the York Bomb Squad, a group of area artists who donate their time to create art in the city, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Children stop to view a tribute to Kobe Bryant on the Penn Street Art Bridge that is being created by the York Bomb Squad, a group of area artists who donate their time to create art in the city, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the York Bomb Squad create a tribute to Kobe Bryant on the Penn Street Art Bridge, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the York Bomb Squad create a tribute to Kobe Bryant on the Penn Street Art Bridge, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the York Bomb Squad create a tribute to Kobe Bryant on the Penn Street Art Bridge, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the York Bomb Squad create a tribute to Kobe Bryant on the Penn Street Art Bridge, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jaysin Jefferson of the York Bomb Squad paints a tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on the Penn Street Art Bridge, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jaysin Jefferson of the York Bomb Squad paints a tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on the Penn Street Art Bridge, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the York Bomb Squad create a tribute to Kobe Bryant on the Penn Street Art Bridge, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the York Bomb Squad create a tribute to Kobe Bryant on the Penn Street Art Bridge, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jay Rock of the York Bomb Squad paints a tribute to Kobe Bryant on the Penn Street Art Bridge, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jay Rock of the York Bomb Squad paints a tribute to Kobe Bryant on the Penn Street Art Bridge, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the York Bomb Squad create a tribute to Kobe Bryant on the Penn Street Art Bridge, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the York Bomb Squad create a tribute to Kobe Bryant on the Penn Street Art Bridge, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jaysin Jefferson of the York Bomb Squad walks along the Penn Street Art Bridge while painting a tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jaysin Jefferson of the York Bomb Squad walks along the Penn Street Art Bridge while painting a tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Members of a local artists collective are creating a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant — who were among nine killed in a helicopter crash Sunday — at the Penn Street Art Bridge in York City.

    By Wednesday, Jan. 29, the mural was almost complete.

    The graffiti artists, who call themselves the York Bomb Squad, gather at the bridge to express their creativity and encourage others to do the same. 

    The ongoing art project was started in 2017 as one of the few legally sanctioned areas graffiti artists are allowed to work in York City. Anybody can paint whenever they choose, without prior permission or risk of arrest. 

