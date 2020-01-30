Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
The historic Sheepford Road bridge, which connects York and Cumberland counties between Fairview and Lower Allen townships, was closed indefinitely Wednesday after failing a scheduled safety inspection.
Authorities said in a news release engineers found several components of the bridge are in poor condition, and there was evidence overweight vehicles were using it despite its 3-ton limit.
Officials said the bridge is no longer safe for traffic.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments