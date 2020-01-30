Buy Photo A group of residents in the area of Sheepford Road in Cumberland County are working to save a bridge spanning the Yellow Breeches Creek that was built in the late 1800's. Wednesday, December 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The historic Sheepford Road bridge, which connects York and Cumberland counties between Fairview and Lower Allen townships, was closed indefinitely Wednesday after failing a scheduled safety inspection.

Authorities said in a news release engineers found several components of the bridge are in poor condition, and there was evidence overweight vehicles were using it despite its 3-ton limit.

Officials said the bridge is no longer safe for traffic.

A 4-mile detour will be posted, and the bridge will remain closed while officials from the two counties evaluate preservation options, the release said.

The bridge, built in 1887 and eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, averaged 200 to 230 vehicles daily last year.

