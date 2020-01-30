Buy Photo The York Towne House apartments in York City Thursday, January 30, 2020, has been purchased by York Towne Preservation LLC., a company that has attempted to remain anonymous since the nearly $19.1 million purchase. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A company that formed just months ago has refused to detail its recent $19 million purchase of the York Towne House Section 8 apartments in York City.

York Towne Preservation LLC, a company that has attempted to remain anonymous since the purchase, last week bought the 201-unit apartment building. There are few details on the company available to the public.

In the past, the government-assisted housing at 200 N. Duke St. has been reserved for elderly and disabled residents.

Philip Given, the city's acting director of community and economic development, confirmed that York Towne Preservation is the new owner.

However, he said, "outside of the name listed on the transfer, we don't have much information on the company that purchased the property."

More: York City budget could get a boost from bill tackling tax-exempt properties

The company was created in September, according to filings to the Pennsylvania Department of State. For its address, the company simply lists "CT Corporation System," a New York-based registered business with offices in Harrisburg.

That company is a subsidiary of Wolters Kluwer, a multinational information services company with a presence in 35 countries. The company reported $1.1 billion in profits in 2018, according to its annual report.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Caroline Andoscia, a spokeswoman for Dane Real Estate, the New York-based agent that brokered the deal, last week said the company wanted to remain anonymous.

Buy Photo The York Towne House apartments in York City Thursday, January 30, 2020, has been purchased by York Towne Preservation LLC., a company that has attempted to remain anonymous since the nearly $19.1 million purchase. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

She did, however, disclose that York Towne Preservation intends to renovate the units. It is unclear whether the housing would remain Section 8; York City has about 1,000 Section 8 units in total, according to the York Housing Authority.

Sencit-York Co., the former owner of the York Towne House, directed inquiries to CT Corporation System, which declined to comment on the sale.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/01/30/obscure-llc-buys-section-8-high-rise-york-city/4608447002/